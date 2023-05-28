Training workshop for Al-Khidmat volunteers

LAHORE : As part of its initiatives taken under Disaster Management Programme, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has taken the lead in providing training to its volunteers on disaster management.

Al-Khidmat organised a four-day intensive training workshop to equip volunteers with essential skills. It has also set a new benchmark for nonprofit organisations to emulate, Al-khidmat Foundation said in a press release issued Saturday.

The workshop, held in Singhota, Swat, showcased a diverse range of cutting-edge techniques and best practices in disaster management. Under the guidance of trainers Fahim Ahmed Khan, Haroon Rashid, and AD Lashari, participants delved into the intricacies of precautionary measures, advanced rescue operations, efficient camp management, rope rescue mastery, flood management strategies, crucial first aid expertise, and life support proficiency. Leaders of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeez ur Rahman, Aijazullah Khan, Fazal Mahmood, and Asif Jamal were there at the workshop. Over 60 beneficiaries from across the country attended the workshop.

Prof Hafeezur Rahman emphasized the pivotal role played by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan in responding to sudden calamities and extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable.