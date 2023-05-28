Uninterrupted water supply ordered

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city especially in water-scarce areas.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed issued these directions while chairing a progress review meeting here on Saturday. DMDs, all directors of operation and construction, director of finance and other senior officers participated in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the progress of water and sewage development schemes.

Wasa MD expressed his satisfaction on the speed of most of the ongoing development schemes. He, however, ordered all the directors to accelerate the speed of development works. Wasa MD said that safety measures and cleanliness should be ensured around all development schemes.

He further said that special attention should also be paid to the slow-moving schemes and completion of the developmental schemes should be ensured within the stipulated time, he added.

Ghafran Ahmed instructed all the directors to strictly implement the schedule of drains desalting to avoid urban flooding in the coming monsoon season. MD Wasa strictly instructed that disciplinary action will be taken against those who were negligent in resolving public complaints.

Wasa MD also directed all the directors of operations to ensure water supply in water-scarce areas and report faulty tube wells in their respective areas so that they could be repaired immediately.