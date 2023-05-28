Woman’s tortured body found

LAHORE : Body of a 26-year-old woman with torture marks was recovered from the bushes near Dayal House Harbanspura on Saturday. According to the police, the body looked ten days old and was scratched and eaten by animals. Circumstantial evidence implied that the victim, yet to be identified, was killed somewhere else and later her body was thrown in the bushes. The police and forensic experts collected the evidence and shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.