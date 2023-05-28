Right call

The government has decided to try those involved in riots on military installations under the Army Act. The decision is a wise and impactful one. Not only is this just punishment for those involved but it will also deter such acts in future. If these acts are condoned today, no one will be safe in the long run.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable economies and is always dependent on other developed countries or blocs across...
Ensuring workers’ safety and creating a conducive environment at the workplace is vital. However, in Pakistan, there...
In a nation with a rich sporting heritage, it is essential to recognize and harness the potential of sports to empower...
At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive...
I would like to draw your attention to the lack of funding for Taekwondo athletes in Sindh. The financial burden...
Pakistan is in a quagmire of political crises. Different state institutions appear to be at loggerheads with each...