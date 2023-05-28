 
close
Sunday May 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Right call

May 28, 2023

The government has decided to try those involved in riots on military installations under the Army Act. The decision is a wise and impactful one. Not only is this just punishment for those involved but it will also deter such acts in future. If these acts are condoned today, no one will be safe in the long run.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala