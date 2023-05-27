Implementation of Ideology of Pakistan stressed

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that Pakistan’s stability is conditional to the implementation of the Ideology of Pakistan. He said Pakistan is in dire need of an ideological ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ too, besides that being held to commemorate the nuclear tests.

He said in a statement on Friday that May 28 is a great milestone regarding the geographical impregnability and military strength of Pakistan, when country rejected immense pressure of the malevolent forces of the world and courageously demonstrated the robust nuclear capability in response to the nuclear tests carried out by India. Those tests made India and all other enemies of Pakistan, including Israel and USA, to go into great mourning, he said, adding that entire Muslim Ummah were thankful to Allah Almighty at the momentous sight of Pakistan becoming the first Muslim nuclear power.

He stressed that Pakistan’s survival and stability is conditional to the practical implementation of the Ideology of Pakistan; therefore, the struggle to establish the Islamic system is not only imperative for our success in our dignified survival and existence in this world but in the Hereafter also.