ATC rejects Imran’s surety bonds in two cases

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday rejected surety bonds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two cases. A servant of the PTI chairman appeared before the court as a guarantor in the corps commander’s house and Askari Tower attack case. He informed the court that he was ready to submit the payment of the surety bonds. The court asked him whether he would be responsible if Imran Khan did not show up before the court in future. The former PM’s servant remained quiet. The court rejected the surety bonds.