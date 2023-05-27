ATC rejects Imran’s surety bonds in two cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday rejected surety bonds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two cases. A servant of the PTI chairman appeared before the court as a guarantor in the corps commander’s house and Askari Tower attack case. He informed the court that he was ready to submit the payment of the surety bonds. The court asked him whether he would be responsible if Imran Khan did not show up before the court in future. The former PM’s servant remained quiet. The court rejected the surety bonds.
LAHORE: US Consul General William K Makaneole visited Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar districts from May 22-25....
ISLAMABAD: In order to improve livelihoods and essential services and enhance risk protection in communities affected...
WASHINGTON: About 10 percent of people appear to suffer long Covid after an omicron infection, a lower estimate than...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s legal adviser and senior leader Babar Awan Friday brushed...
ISLAMABAD: Singer and politician Abrar ul Haq announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday. The...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total investment in the percentage of Gross Domestic Product has declined significantly in...