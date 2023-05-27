Ex-IGP’s son held in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: A son of former inspector general of police IGP Sindh and Punjab Major (retd) Ziaul Hasan was arrested on Friday over his protest outside Jinnah House Lahore [corps commander’s house in Lahore] on May 9. According to the police, Rizwan Zia was arrested for vandalism at Jinnah House. He was taken into custody after his location was ascertained through geo-fencing. The police said Rizwan Zia was also the son-in-law of a former army officer, while efforts were being made to arrest accomplices of the accused.