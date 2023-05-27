Woman throws hot curry on another jail inmate

LAHORE: A woman convicted in a blasphemy case threw hot curry on a female prisoner in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday. The jail administration immediately shifted victim Asma to hospital. Fatima Jahangir, convicted in the blasphemy case, threw hot curry on Asma, as a result, she suffered facial burn. On receiving the information, the jail authorities immediately shifted Asma to the hospital. According to the doctors, the woman's face was burnt and the treatment was ongoing.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Lab oratory at the National Institutes of Health , Islamabad has confirmed the...
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized Texpo 2023, with a focus on sustainable production practices
ISLAMABAD: A 50-year old person who was tested posi tive for Mpox upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed all the agencies to work together to find anchorperson Imran Riaz...
KARACHI: A ginormous carcass of an estimated 42-foot blue whale is drifting fast towards Balochistan’s coastal town...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday ordered former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to...