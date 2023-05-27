 
Saturday May 27, 2023
National

Woman throws hot curry on another jail inmate

By Our Correspondent
May 27, 2023

LAHORE: A woman convicted in a blasphemy case threw hot curry on a female prisoner in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday. The jail administration immediately shifted victim Asma to hospital. Fatima Jahangir, convicted in the blasphemy case, threw hot curry on Asma, as a result, she suffered facial burn. On receiving the information, the jail authorities immediately shifted Asma to the hospital. According to the doctors, the woman's face was burnt and the treatment was ongoing.