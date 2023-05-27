Nine Pak fishermen among 20 released by India

LAHORE: Nine fishermen and 11 citizens of Pakistan released by India were handed over to Pakistani authorities at Wagah on Friday. The released fishermen were handed over to the Edhi Foundation. Muhammad Aqil, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Sohail, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal, Imran Shahid, Manzoor Ahmed, Pura Bhil, Fida Hussain, and Ghulam Dastgir were among the released Pakistani citizens.
Abdul Manaf, Qasim Hussain, Ichhar, Sher Ali, Saleem, Ahmed, Abdul Majeed, Bakhsh Ali and Muhammad Iqbal were among the fishermen. The released fishermen belonged to Punjab, Sindh and Karachi. They were arrested by Indian authorities for maritime violation. The fishermen will be transported to their homes by the Edhi Foundation.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Lab oratory at the National Institutes of Health , Islamabad has confirmed the...
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized Texpo 2023, with a focus on sustainable production practices
ISLAMABAD: A 50-year old person who was tested posi tive for Mpox upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed all the agencies to work together to find anchorperson Imran Riaz...
KARACHI: A ginormous carcass of an estimated 42-foot blue whale is drifting fast towards Balochistan’s coastal town...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday ordered former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to...