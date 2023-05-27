Nine Pak fishermen among 20 released by India

LAHORE: Nine fishermen and 11 citizens of Pakistan released by India were handed over to Pakistani authorities at Wagah on Friday. The released fishermen were handed over to the Edhi Foundation. Muhammad Aqil, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Sohail, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal, Imran Shahid, Manzoor Ahmed, Pura Bhil, Fida Hussain, and Ghulam Dastgir were among the released Pakistani citizens.

Abdul Manaf, Qasim Hussain, Ichhar, Sher Ali, Saleem, Ahmed, Abdul Majeed, Bakhsh Ali and Muhammad Iqbal were among the fishermen. The released fishermen belonged to Punjab, Sindh and Karachi. They were arrested by Indian authorities for maritime violation. The fishermen will be transported to their homes by the Edhi Foundation.