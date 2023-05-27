KMC pays tribute to martyrs

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of armed forces at the Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan Ceremony held at the City Warden Headquarters Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman told the event that the armed forces of Pakistan had made incredible sacrifices for the defence of the country. We had not forgotten our martyrs and the KMC saluted them on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, he said. Earlier, the KMC administrator inaugurated a martyrs memorial established to express solidarity with the armed forces at the City Warden Headquarters.