SEF launch Professional Development Center

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has taken a significant leap forward in its mission to improve the quality of education in SEF schools with the inauguration of its first Professional Development Center (PDC) in the Hyderabad region.

The PDC has recently commenced training sessions for 100 English language teachers in Hyderabad, aimed at enhancing their skills in teaching English as an international language for primary and secondary classes.

Over a period of two weeks, from May 10 to May 25, 2023, the PDC conducted a series of training sessions in four cycles, with each cycle accommodating 30 teachers. Led by a dedicated team from the Sindh Education Foundation’s Training Department, headed by Ms. Sara Murtaza, the sessions focused on equipping teachers with effective teaching methods for English language instruction, with an emphasis on reading preparation and basic writing skills.

Director Training and Assessment, Sara Murtaza, highlighted the immersive and engaging learning environment created during the training sessions. Teachers were actively involved in lively discussions, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities, fostering collaborative learning and the exchange of knowledge and experiences among participants.

The participating teachers expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their teaching skills through the comprehensive courses offered by SEF’s PDC platform. They found the training sessions invaluable for their professional development and commended SEF’s unwavering commitment to promoting quality education.