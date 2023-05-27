JI’s transgender candidate terms party’s objections to transgender law valid

For Muhammad Juniad, alias Chandni Shah, a transwoman who has been finalised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) as its member in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation City Council, the JI’s criticism of the transgender law is justified.

“I endorse the JI’s stance on the transgender law. If something is not allowed in Islam, it is not allowed. I strongly believe that changing gender would create issues for the trans community and this should not be allowed because some fake people may exploit the legislation,” she said as she spoke to The News after the JI finalised her name for a reserved seat in the City Council.

“I am extremely proud to announce that I have officially submitted my nomination form for the reserved seats for the transgender community in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Today marks a significant milestone in my journey towards ensuring the visibility and representation of transgender individuals in our society,” she said.

She thanked the JI for placing its trust in transgender persons and providing them with opportunity to represent their community in the municipality. The JI’s progressive stance and commitment to inclusivity have made it possible for us to actively participate in shaping the future of our city, Chandni remarked.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey, and I kindly request your continued support as I embark on this important endeavour. Let us work hand in hand to build a brighter and more inclusive future for our beloved city.”

She, however, maintained that she was not an ideological member of the JI, but she had been working with the party on the issues of the transgender community. She said she would try to meet the JI’s expectations by raising the issues of her community and other segments of society in the City Council.

Another transgender person, Shahbaz, also submitted nomination papers for the transgender persons seats in the KMC City Council as the covering candidate for Chandni. Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominated Shehzadi Rai for the reserved seats for the transgender persons. She told The News that she was very excited about the opportunity.

She said she was warmly welcomed by the KMC staff when she went there to submit her nomination papers. The KMC City Council has two seats reserved for transgender persons. As the PPP and JI are the two largest parties in the council with a total number of 104 and 87 seats respectively, each of them will clinch one seat reserved for the transgender community.