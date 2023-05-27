Son-in-law can’t hear case against mother-in-law: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a public gathering in Vehari, on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

VEHARI: PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday this is not acceptable that the son-in-law should hear the case against the mother-in-law.



She was referring to the several audio leaks -- including the one allegedly involving the CJP’s mother-in-law -- whose cases were to be heard by a commission led by a senior SC judge and two chief justices of high courts.

But the CJP formed a five-member bench, led by him, to hear the cases and stayed the proceedings of the government-backed judicial panel. One of the audio leaks involves a conversation of CJP’s mother-in-law.

Writing on her social media account, Maryam expressed strong concern over the CJ Supreme Court of Pakistan hearing the case of his mother-in-law. This is a clear case of conflict of interest. Underlining that no one can be a judge in his own cause, she said that cannot be possible.

Earlier, addressing the PMLN youth convention on Friday here, Maryam said Imran Khan’s “game is over” following the exodus of his party’s senior members. The PTI leaders’ exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown on the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House). Taking a jibe at the PTI, Maryam said there were queues of those quitting the party. Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the PTI so far following the May 9 mayhem. “How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal? Your people are revealing that Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 [incidents],” she roared, reports Geo News. The PML-N senior vice president said Imran was the mastermind of May 9 “terrorism”.

She said Imran took his wife, Bushra Bibi, to court covered with sheets but he used other women as vanguards.

Imran and his wife were covered with white sheets as they arrived at the Lahore High Court on May 15 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. She urged the people not to ruin their children by following this “fitna [Khan]” and congratulated the people for getting rid of “fitna”. “My heart bleeds over the May 9 events. I dedicate this meeting to the martyrs and their parents, children and widows,” Maryam continued. Berating the former prime minister, Maryam alleged, “This terrorist plan was made at the Zaman Park. May 9 attacks were pre-planned,” she claimed. “Why didn’t the groups of people attack the shopping centre in front of the Corps Commander’s House?” she questioned, alleging that “mastermind” Khan had instructed the protesters where to attack. The PML-N’s vice president said May 9 incident was an “attack on the army”, adding that the former premier was being assisted by his “facilitators”.

Maryam further said “a conspiracy was [hatched] to remove Army Chief General Asim Munir as director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)” and that the PTI’s Azadi March on March 25 was also planned to stop his appointment. The PML-N senior vice president also said a politician was not afraid of prison but a thief. She accused Khan of committing “great cruelties” when he was in power, adding that the PML-N “does not believe in political victimization”. “He [Khan] thought he will turn the tide [in his side’s favour] by dissolving the assemblies. He thought he will turn the tide [in his side’s favour] by attacking the army [installations].”