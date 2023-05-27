Skills building session for women academic leaders held

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) takes pride in its commitment to women's development and effective decision-making in higher education. Under various research centres, the university has initiated various programmes and workshops to enhance the work environment for women in academia. As part of these ongoing efforts, a noteworthy workshop titled ‘Trailblazing Women: A Skill Building Session for Women Academic Leaders’ was recently organised at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

The workshop, spearheaded by Dr. Ishrat Siddiqa Lodhi, served as a collaborative endeavour between the Department of Education at FJWU and the International Islamic University, Islamabad, under the LCF project funded by the Higher Education Commission. The primary objective of the workshop was to identify and address the challenges faced by women academic leaders in Pakistani universities, with a specific focus on stress management and coping mechanisms.

Participants were equipped with practical strategies and techniques to recognise, manage, and reduce stress in both their personal and professional lives. The workshop aimed to empower women leaders, enhance their overall well-being, increase resilience, and improve their ability to cope with stress. In addition, the workshop fostered networking opportunities and encouraged relationship-building among female leaders, emphasising the importance of teamwork. The sessions were highly engaging, incorporating interactive activities and group discussions. It was attended by the women academic leaders from six public sector universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.