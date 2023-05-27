ENTERTAINMENT: European film festival on June 2

Islamabad:The second European Film Festival will take place in Islamabad on June 2 at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) from 5:30 p.m. onwards, says a press release.

The festival will feature film screenings, panel talks with filmmakers, actors and writers, interactive activities and much more. Programme includes a welcome address and opening remarks by Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka; film screenings and interactive activities; a panel talk:

The Democratisation of Traditional Media at the Hands of Social Media with panellists: Sarmad Khoosat – filmmaker, actor; Sania Saeed –actress; Saim Sadiq – filmmaker and Zahid Ahmed – actor. To be moderated by: Tamkenat Mansoor – actress, content producer, comedian.

The festival will then travel to four other cities, including Multan on June 4 at Universal Cinema; Gilgit on June 10 at Karakoram International University; Peshawar on June 17 at Nishtar Hall and Quetta on June 24 at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex.