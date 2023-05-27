Rear Admiral Javed, CM condemn attacks on installations, monuments

LAHORE:Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.

The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs were condemned during the discussion, and unwavering solidarity was expressed towards the martyrs and their families.

The CM lauded the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its demonstration of bravery and valour. The officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Navy, who dedicate themselves to defending our naval frontiers, are a source of immense pride for the nation, he added. It is reassuring to know that the Pak Navy, alongside the Pak Air Force and the Army, has consistently delivered a fitting response to enemy aggression, the CM said. He emphasised that the role played by the Pak Navy in safeguarding our naval territories would be written in golden words.