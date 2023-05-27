Noman leads National Games golf

LAHORE: Noman Ilyas emerged as the leader in the individual race after the second round of the National Games Golf competition being held in Quetta. M Arsalan, who held the top position after the first round, slipped to fourth place. Noman showcased impressive shot-making skills and scored a gross 70, bringing his two-round aggregate to 143, three over par. He was closely followed by Salman Jehangir and Shahzaib Jahan, both two strokes behind at a score of 145.

Salman Jehangir stood out in the second round with a stellar performance, scoring a gross 69. Other notable improvements in the second round came from Hussain Hamid,

Irtiza Hussain, and M. Shoaib.

The leaderboard after two rounds reflects Noman Ilyas in the lead at 143, followed by Shahzaib Jahan and Salman Jehangir at 145. M. Arsalan and Hussain Hamid are at 146, and Irtiza Hussain and M. Shoaib at 148.

In the team event, Army, consisting of Shahzaib Khan, Noman Ilyas, M Shoaib, and M Arsalan, lead with a team score of 429 after two rounds. They are ahead of WAPDA by a margin of 15 strokes. PAF hold the third position.

In the ladies' category, Hamna Amjad of PAF leads in the individual category with a score of gross 74. Parkha Ijaz and Suneya Osama, both from the Army, are placed second and third, respectively. In the ladies' team event, PAF, represented by Hamna Amjad and Suneya Osama, lead with a team score of 151. Army follow in the second place, and WAPDA third.