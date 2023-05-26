Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed senior diplomat Ambassador (retd) Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan. The PM Office issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. A day earlier, Durrani was briefed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on his responsibilities. Durrani is currently working with Islamabad-based think-tank Islamabad Policy Research Institute as a senior fellow. He has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Iran and the UAE.
He has also worked in various capacities in Pakistan’s missions abroad, including New Delhi, London and the United Nations. Durrani took over the charge of his new office immediately after the notification.
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Supreme...
The size of the economy in dollar terms shrinks to $341.6bn in the current fiscal year as against $375bn last year
NEW YORK: Eminent diplomat and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ahmad Kamal passed...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association President, Abid S Zubairi, Thursday challenged the issuance of notices...
LAHORE: Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders — Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema —...