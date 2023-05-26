Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed senior diplomat Ambassador (retd) Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan. The PM Office issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. A day earlier, Durrani was briefed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on his responsibilities. Durrani is currently working with Islam­abad-based think-tank Islamabad Policy Re­search Institute as a senior fellow. He has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Iran and the UAE.

He has also worked in various capacities in Pakistan’s missions abroad, including New Delhi, London and the United Nations. Durrani took over the charge of his new office immediately after the notification.