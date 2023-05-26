Success eludes arrogant people: Shujaat

LAHORE: Eight political leaders, including Ayesha Gulalai and Saleem Briar, Thursday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ).

Party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain welcomed them, saying that the doors of his party were wide open to all.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Muslim League House here with former governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Secretary General Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chaudhry Shujaat stressed humility, saying success eluded those who possessed arrogance. He expressed his determination to tackle Pakistan’s challenges with utmost dedication and competence, if given the opportunity.

The PML chief further expressed the party’s willingness to engage in dialogue with all political parties.

Emphasising the economic challenges, he affirmed his party’s leadership capability to effectively address them. He highlighted the growing support for the party among the masses, with thousands of individuals joining it since its re-launch. He also mentioned their intention to recruit experts from diverse fields and invite them to contribute to the party.

Chaudhry Sarwar expressed desire for a genuine democracy rather than mere pursuit of power. He underlined the importance of principles such as justice and prioritised it above all else for the party. Sarwar noted that individuals from various political parties, including those who had previously withdrawn from politics, had joined their party.

“Their initial motivation to enter politics was driven by the goal of positive change and addressing the pressing issues facing the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain acknowledged Shujaat’s role in advancing the political agenda and pledged to carry forward the same spirit of tolerance.