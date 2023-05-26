Dastgir inaugurates 500kV transmission line between Thar and Matiari

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Thursday inaugurated the 500-kilovolt Thar-Matiari transmission line.He visited Noh Hotiani village in Matiari district where he inaugurated the 500KV Thar-Matiari transmission line.According to a spokesperson for the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), the project was completed in a record period of two-and-a-half months. The 220-kilometre-long transmission line connecting Thar with the national grid cost around Rs20 billion.

Earlier, Dastgir spoke at a ceremony organised by the NTDC in connection with the inauguration of the transmission line at a hotel in Hyderabad. Talking to the media at the ceremony, he said the project of the power line from Thar to Matiari was founded in 2017, the cost of which was set at Rs21 billion, but due to the integrity of the current government, it was saved by one billion rupees.