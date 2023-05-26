Imran terms govt’s crackdown on PTI as ‘descent into fascism’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan’s “descent into fascism” began last year on May 25 when the government began its crackdown on the PTI. “Some of us thought it was one off but that was just the beginning,” he said in a tweet. “Today, the largest and the only federal party is facing the full fury of state power without any accountability. Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are in jail, including senior leadership and some facing custodial torture,” he tweeted.