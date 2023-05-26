AJK PM focuses on cutting expenses amid economic woes

MUZAFFARABAD: In an austerity drive, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq’s has banned on government sponsored foreign trips and abolished his discretionary funds amid economic crisis. Sources told The News on Thursday that the initiatives have saved Rs20 million after frivolous expenses were reduced on accounts of payments for diesel/petrol and travel and daily allowances.

The prime minister AJK directed to reduce the number of vehicles from 52 to 13 deputed on his protocol. Besides, the secretaries and heads of the departments were allowed only one official vehicle to save unnecessary expenditures.

Similarly, he also put an end to the secret fund and other discretionary funds. He also directed the officials to bear the expenses of foreign trips from their own pockets.

Sources said that the prime minister had also passed directions for all doctors, subordinate staff and teachers to ensure attendance at their respective place of duty by 8am, intimation of which would be provided to the prime minister’s secretariat through WhatsApp.