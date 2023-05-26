Malaysian envoy visits Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Malaysian Ambassador Muhammad Azhar Bin Mazlan on Thursday visited Landikotal and Torkham border and met people and officials, sources said.Former member of provincial assembly Bilawal Afridi, tehsil chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Haji Sher Afridi and local elders received the Malaysian envoy in Landikotal.

The guest first drove to the last hilltop Michini check-post where he was briefed about the Pak-Afghan route, historic and strategic importance of Khyber Pass and Pak-Afghan border. He also visited Torkham border zero point and was informed about the importance of Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Torkham border customs clearing agents’ association held their protest at Torkham border. They had also set up a sit-in camp in Torkham border bazaar. A number of custom agents and traders participated in the camp.They were demanding smooth and fast processing of export and import goods at the border.