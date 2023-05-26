Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada: Rallies staged in KP to pay tribute to martyrs

PESHAWAR: Rich tribute was paid to the martyrs as rallies were staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark Youm Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Thursday.

In the provincial capital, the members of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries took out a rally on Ashraf Road to mark the day. They were carrying banners and placards to pay kudos to the sacrifices of police and armed forces.

The members of the Sikh community also staged a rally outside the historic Balahisar Fort. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders reiterated their unflinching support to the armed forces. They hailed the sacrifices of the armed forces and vowed to stand by them through thick and thin.

A peace walk and a candlelight vigil was arranged at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University where the faculty, staff and students paid glowing tribute to the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The students of all departments made posters and banners on the same theme to show their support with the families of the martyrs. The walk was carried out throughout the university and concluded with a candlelight vigil, where the Vice- Chancellor Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad along with staff and students prayed for the prosperity of the country. The students pledged to become ambassadors for promoting peace and positivity in the society.

On the occasion, various students and staff members while expressing their thoughts said that the sacrifices made by the martyrs is the sole reason due to which peacefully living in the country could be made possible. with pride.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed said that for every nation, which grows and prospers, there are many unsung heroes who willfully sacrifice their lives. “Their sacrifices cannot be forgotten,” she said.

In Nowshera, rallies, walks and multiple ceremonies and gatherings are held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to commemorate the day.Officials and common people, including youth and students, also placed floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs and Yadgar-e-Shuhada in various districts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and District Police officer Nasir Mahmood visited the residences of martyrs’ families and distributed gifts among them.Later a rally was also taken out in which officials of district administration, police and people participated.

A rally was taken out in Ghaljo Bazaar in Upper Orakzai. Officials, students and people participated in the rally.The relatives of martyrs were specially invited to attend the rally.In Hangu, the participants of a rally eulogized the services and sacrifices of martyrs of armed forces, including the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), police and other law enforcement agencies and civilians.

Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar led the rally, which was attended by officials of district administration, police, students and people from all walks of life.

Youm-e-Takreem was also commemorated in Dera Ismail Khan where ceremonies and rallies were held in educational institutions and public places.Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmad led the rally.

In Bajaur, a ceremony was arranged in Lieutenant Sajjad Shaheed Chowk in connection to pay affection and respect to the martyrs of the nation.District Police Officer Nazir Khan, officials of district administration, police, relatives of martyrs and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

The Youm-i-Takreem was also marked in Lower Dir to pay glowing tributes to the heroes, ghazis, and martyrs of the nation and to express solidarity with the families of all martyrs.In this connection functions were held in all educational institutions and government offices and prayers were offered for the souls of heroes of the nation.

A function was held at the Police Lines where homage was paid to the martyrs.Also, a special function was held at Dir scouts fort at Balambat where DPO Lower Dir Tariq Iqbal and Commandant Dir Scouts Colonel Musawir Khan placed floral wreaths on the monument of the martyrs.

The Youm-i-Takreem was also marked in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas and Lower Kohistan.In Mansehra, the rally was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao and District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi.

The participants, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans and paying homage to martyrs, marched through roads.Rao and Afridi later in the day also visited the homes of the martyred and met with their families.

They also laid floral wreaths at graveyards of army and police martyrs and offered fateha for the departed souls.A rally led by the deputy commissioner Torghar Ziaur Rehman Marwat was also taken out from Judbah to pay homage to the army and police martyrs.

A rally was also taken out from Dasu Dazaar in Upper Kohistan.The rallies were also held in Balakot, Oghi, Shinkiari and other small towns across the division.In Haripur, police, forest, and education departments and tehsil municipal administration organized rallies to pay tribute to the martyrs of police and armed forces.

The rallies started from Chowk Sheranwala Gate and ended at Siddiq-e-Akbar Chowk. The participants of the rallies were carrying banners and national flags and chanting slogans in support of police and armed forces.

In Lakki Marwat, teachers and students took part in a rally which was taken out fromGovernment Shaheed Muhammad Ghazan Khan Centennial Model High School No. 1 Led by additional AC Sultan Nooruddin Ahmed and deputy DEO Gul Faraz, the rally passed through old Kutchehry Road and culminated at the school’s building.

The Boy Scout Association also arranged a function at Government Shaheed Behram Ahmad Khan Higher Secondary School in Naurang and other public sector schools.In Bannu, the martyrs’ respect day began with collective prayers and Khatm-e-Quran ceremony for the deceased personnel of army, police and other law enforcement agencies at Madani Masjid.

In Swabi, the Youm-e-Takreem was marked by various members and workers of civil societies and other organisations.Led by Provincial Adviser Salma Ayaz, a rally was taken out from the general bus stand on Swabi-Jehangira road to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk. It was the first time in the history of the district that the women in a great number also participated in the rally. They were raising slogans in favour of the Pakistan army.

The day was also observed in the tribal districts of Lower and Upper South Waziristan and Tank to pay rich tribute to the martyrs.Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib and tribal elders, while speaking at a rally, said that Pakistan Army and security agencies were the nation’s red line and unnecessary criticism of the institutions hurts the nation.

The speakers paid tribute to the Pakistani forces and security agencies for their services and sacrifices.In Jamrud, a rally was held in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district to pay tribute to the martyrs of army and police.

Sector Commander Brigadier Mansoor, Colonel Abid Rehman of Tirah Rifles 211 Wing, personnel of Frontier Corps, local tribal elders and chieftains and other people participated in the event.