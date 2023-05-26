QAU announces scholarships, seats for children of martyrs

Islamabad: On the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), has made a significant announcement regarding the provision of free education to the children of martyrs at QAU, says a press release.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar emphasised the immense sacrifices made by the martyrs for the safety and survival of Pakistan. He acknowledged that the debt we owe to these heroes can never truly be repaid. It is their sacrifices that have granted us the invaluable gift of freedom, a privilege we enjoy each day. The Pakistani nation will forever hold the memory of these martyrs in deep reverence, never forgetting their selfless acts.

In his message, he paid homage to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of our beloved country. These courageous individuals made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our sovereignty and preserve our freedom. Vice chancellor urged the nation to pledge and carry forward the noble legacy left behind by these brave young men. By doing so, we can collectively work towards a united, tolerant, and prosperous Pakistan.