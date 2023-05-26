Dr Khalid Mahmood retires

LAHORE:The first Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and a well-known neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has retired from his post on completion of his service. PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr M Al-Fareed Zafar has announced getting Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood as ‘Professor of Emeritus’ in his Institution. ‘Prof Khalid Mehmood not only deserves this honour in the true sense but entitled more than that keeping in view his longstanding work at PINS,’ said Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the farewell ceremony held in honour of Prof Khalid Mehmood at PINS Auditorium.