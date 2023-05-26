Amir Mir pays tribute to martyrs

Lahore:Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir said in a message on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ that to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, the government has decided to observe Pakistan Martyrs' Day. The role of martyrs for the survival of free and independent Pakistan is unforgettable. Similarly, the martyrs laid down their lives for the eradication of terrorism from the country. The nation can't forget their sacrifices, he said.

He said that the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Police and other security agencies are the crown of the nation and honouring the memorials of martyrs is the pride of every Pakistani. “Those who attacked the memorials of these martyrs can never be sincere with the country and nation. Today, on Pakistan Martyrs Day, the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs for their eternal sacrifices,” he said.

Martyrs’ pictures on display

To mark the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the Lahore Arts Council held a ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. A painting exhibition showcasing the pictures of the great heroes drew a large number of visitors, creating an atmosphere of respect and gratitude.

Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, inaugurated the exhibition, accompanied by the Secretary of Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik and Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar. The dignitaries underscored the profound significance of honouring and cherishing the martyrs' indomitable spirit.