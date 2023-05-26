Drive to plant 15m trees launched

LAHORE:Milkar Pakistan and Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) have launched a countrywide mega tree plantation drive from provincial metropolis targeting to plant 15 million trees across the country.



In the first phase, 15 thousand saplings are being planted in Lahore with the collaboration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under the “Smog free Lahore” programme.

The launching of the first phase of the mega tree plantation drive was held near Lahore airport on Wednesday where Project Director of MilKar Pakistan Kashf Shah, AKF vice president Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Director General PHA Tahir Watoo, President AKF Punjab Ikram-ul-Haq, heads of various universities, a large number of students and volunteers and people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

The campaign was started by the orphan children who planted saplings in the names of their parents, while other participants also planted saplings in the names of their loved ones. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mushtaq Mangat said that AKF is determined to plant millions of saplings across the country to improve the environment, eco system and health of the countrymen better. He said PHA has taken the responsibility for maintenance of the saplings being planted while AKF and MilKar Pakistan will conduct awareness campaigns among the masses about making Pakistan green and will play their role in planting more trees across the country. Kashf Shah said "Smog Free Lahore" campaign is a big step in the context of countrywide tree plantation campaign aimed at protecting the country from the dangerous effects of the global climate changes.

Highlighting the importance of planting more and more trees to save the eco system, Kashf Shah hoped that the positive effects of this campaign will be seen in near future and benefit the entire nation in the years to come. PHA DG Tahir Watoo praised the efforts of AKF and Milkar Pakistan for the protection of environment.