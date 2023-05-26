PQCB asked to ensure drugs quality

LAHORE:Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has asked the Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB), Punjab to ensure provision of conducive and competitive environment for pharma companies, besides quality of drugs in the market.

The minister was addressing the PQCB meeting to review the pending cases of pharma companies regarding drugs quality. Special Secretary Ammara Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Qalanadar Khan and Secretary PQCB Dr Munawar Hayat, besides members of the board were present on the occasion.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the board may present its five years performance report in the next meeting. He asked to dispose of the drugs cases on merit and in line with the Drugs Act well in time and rid the companies of red-tap.

He said that a foolproof mechanism should be in place for redressing the grievances of the drug companies. Later on, the minister visited the offices of WHO, Unicef and Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication and have the briefing on its programmes and targets achieved so far in respect of polio eradication.