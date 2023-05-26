MoU signed on safe transportation of question papers

LAHORE:An agreement has been signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Pakistan Post for the safe and secure transportation of question papers and relevant exam material for medical and other professional examinations.

In a ceremony held at the university on Thursday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Postmaster General Punjab Moazzam Mansoor signed the agreement. Under the agreement, Pakistan Post will deliver the UHS exam papers and relevant material to 15 cities of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir where the examinations are conducted and bring back all the solved papers to Lahore with utmost confidentiality and security after the examination. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Controller of Examinations Dr Ahmad Islam, APMG Development Amtal Musawar, DS South Pakistan Post Shaista Anjum, and APMG Operations Saman Shirazi.

PU students stage play ‘Roshnai’

Punjab University students staged a play ‘Roshnai’ written by Dr Ahmad Bilal on the third day of Alhamra Drama Festival. The actors of drama include Ahmed, Osama Butt, Anush Khan, Faizan Naiyazee and Urwa. The directors of the play were Osama Butt and Mian Ahmed.