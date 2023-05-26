Cop stabs, injures ASI over suspension

LAHORE:A police constable stabbed and wounded an ASI who had marked his absent from duty on May 9. The constable Tauqeer got infuriated when he came to know that he was suspended on the report of ASI Zulfiqar. The suspended cop reached Sabzazar police station and pointed his weapon at the ASI.

The staff caught Tauqeer and snatched weapon from him, but he stabbed the ASI. The injured ASI was shifted to hospital, while Constable Tauqeer escaped from the police station.

Main suspect of firing incident held

Badami Bagh Investigation police arrested the fourth main suspect Salman who seriously injured two citizens by firing. The accused Salman, Mustafa, Ibrahim and Shehzada shot at and injured Danish and his friend Shehzad over a fight in the Badami Bagh area three days ago. The investigation police arrested Mustafa, Ibrahim and Shehzad the same day while the main accused Salman managed to escape.

Two robbers arrested

Two robbers were arrested after a police encounter in the Nishtar area on Thursday. Police said that the robbers hid in a nearby haveli and fired at the police team after making the family members hostage. The Dolphin team arrested two robbers while one of their accomplices escaped. While a woman, who was in the haveli, was injured due to the firing by the robbers. The injured woman was admitted to hospital.

Speeding car kills youth

A youth died and his sister injured when a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Faisal Town area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Osama Shafiq. The injured Rabia was admitted to hospital, while the body was shifted to the morgue.

Body found

Body of an unidentified youth was recovered from the Muslim Town canal on Thursday. A passerby informed the police after seeing the body floating in the canal. Edhi spokesperson said that the age of the young man was around 26 years and his identity had yet to be made. Police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the heirs.