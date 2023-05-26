Jashan-e-Jaun Elia begins today

Lahore:Three-day Jashan-e-Jaun Elia, curated by literary organisation Ishqabad and Lahore Arts Council Alhamra will open at Alhamra Hall I, The Mall at 3:00pm today, (Friday). Minister for Information and Culture Punjab, Amir Mir, and the Secretary of Information and Culture Punjab, Ali Nawaz Malik will be the chief guests. Famous poets Abbas Tabish and Hammad Ghaznavi will share their insights. Shakeel Jazib will be the moderator of the opening session. The Jaun Elia celebration offers a wide range of engaging sessions on literature and journalism.

Renowned figures like Ajmal Jami, Sohail Warraich, Sohail Ahmed, Wajahat Masood, Hammad Ghaznavi, Yasir Pirzada, Atbaf Abrak, Muhammad Izharul Haq, Muhammad Salimur Rahman, and others will share their insights. A distinguished panel, including literary personalities such as Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Dr Pirzada Qasim, Manawar Saeed and Asghar Nadeem Syed, will command the opening session.