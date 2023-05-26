One dead in fresh violence in Manipur

GUWAHATI, India: One person was shot dead and houses were set on fire as fresh ethnic violence erupted in India´s restive northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Thursday. Manipur has been on the boil after an explosion of inter-ethnic violence this month killed at least 70 people and left tens of thousands displaced. The violence was sparked by anger among the Kuki tribal group at the prospect of the majority Meitei community being given guaranteed quotas of government jobs and other perks in a form of affirmative action.