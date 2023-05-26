One dead in fresh violence in Manipur

GUWAHATI, India: One person was shot dead and houses were set on fire as fresh ethnic violence erupted in India´s restive northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Thursday. Manipur has been on the boil after an explosion of inter-ethnic violence this month killed at least 70 people and left tens of thousands displaced. The violence was sparked by anger among the Kuki tribal group at the prospect of the majority Meitei community being given guaranteed quotas of government jobs and other perks in a form of affirmative action.
TEHRAN: Iran´s defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000-km and a capacity...
WASHINGTON: Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, top US officer General Mark Milley said on...
LONDON: Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on...
WASHINGTON: Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was dealt an 18 year prison sentence on...
TEHRAN: Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Wednesday, sealing a thaw in relations...
LONDON: The head of a far-reaching UK inquiry into the government´s handling of the Covid pandemic is threatening...