HRCP demands thorough probe into Dr Birbal Genani’s murder

LAHORE: A fact-finding mission led by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has ascertained that the murder of a doctor, Birbal Genani, on March 30 in Karachi does not seem to be linked to his association with the Hindu community.

Conducted on April 15, 2023, the mission met law enforcement officials involved in the investigation as well as the victim’s friends and family members. While the perpetrators are still at large and the investigation ongoing, the evidence suggests that this crime may be a result of personal enmity. Respondents also agreed that it seemed unlikely that Dr Genani’s religious or political affiliations had led to his murder, the HRCP findings said.

Of concern, however, is the fact that the victim’s former colleague, who was working as a nurse at his clinic and was travelling with him when he was murdered, has not been found or taken into custody yet, nor was any woman police officer involved in the investigation regarding this aspect. Additionally, the nature of the crime suggests that it was an organised crime as the perpetrators managed to avoid being recorded on CCTV cameras.

The mission recommends that the police expedite the investigation, preferably through the formation of a joint investigation team. More CCTV cameras must also be installed to provide key evidence when such crimes take place. Furthermore, security in the metropolis must be enhanced, considering that the crime took place a few hundred meters from the Lyari Expressway. This incident is one of many in the recent uptick in crimes in Sindh, which must be addressed without further delay, the HRCP said in a statement issued Thursday.