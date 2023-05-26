Shaheens thrash Zimbabwe Select

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens prevailed over Zimbabwe Select fair and square, winning by 177 runs in the fifth one-day match of the six-game series on Thursday.

Thanks to Omair Yousuf's batting and Shahnawaz Dahani and Qasim Akram's bowling, Shaheens bowled out Zimbabwe side at 137 in 31.4 overs. Omair, who hit a century in his previous game, once again played a remarkable innings of 89 not out, guiding Pakistan Shaheens to a formidable total of 314 runs for six. Then Dahani and Qasim shared three wickets each to keep Zimbabwe in check. They were ably supported by Mehran Mumtaz who took two wickets while Mohammad Ali and Aamer Jamal shared one wicket apiece. Clive Madande was the only Zimbabwe batter who provided some resistance to Pakistan bowlers and in his unbeaten innings he clobbered 41 runs in 46 balls.

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 19, Wessly Madhevere 15, Sean Williams 15 and Milton Shumba 14. Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens got off to a brilliant start with openers Imran Butt and Haseebullah Khan laying a solid foundation of 139 runs. Imran scored 64 runs off 65 balls, including seven boundaries and a six, while Haseebullah contributed a well-constructed 62 off 77 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries.