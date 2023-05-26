Arsalan takes lead on golf day one

LAHORE: Mohammad Arsalan impressed on the opening day of 34th National Games Golf competition on Thursday. The four-day and 72 holes competition for individual gold commenced at the par-70, Quetta Golf Club Golf Course.
With a first round score of par 70 compiled through four birdies, 10 regulation pars and four bogies, he is on top of the leaderboard. Placed two strokes behind Arsalan at a score of gross 72 is Nouman Ilyas, another young one from Lahore. Other competitors placed well for a fling at the prized gold medal are Asif Khan (Police) at gross 73, Shahzaib Jahan (Army) at 74 and Hussain Hamid (WAPDA) at 74.
Ahmed Zafar Hayat of Punjab Golf Association, Salman Jehangir (WAPDA), Usama Nadeem (PAF), Irtiza Hussain (Navy) and Ahmed Zafar scored gross 75 while Salman, Usama and Irtiza had a score of gross 76.
