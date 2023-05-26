PCB election commissioner briefs minister on complaints

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who called on the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, briefed him on the election process in the wake of growing complaints surfacing from different districts and regions on the election process adopted to elect district and regional officials.

During last week, different cricket administrators met the minister, lodging verbal and written complaints on the procedures being adopted to conduct district and regional elections and depriving the genuine clubs to become part of the electoral process.

The ministry had asked the election commissioner to clarify the situation and growing concerns on the election process by the stakeholders. When ‘The News’ approached Ahmad Shehzad on the outcome of the meeting, he said that it had gone very well. “Minister and Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai listened to my point of view on the procedure adopted to hold the elections at district and regional levels,” he said.

The election commissioner added that in case of any grievances, the grieved party must follow the procedure written in the schedule. “We have made it clear that if any region or regions have any complaint against the procedure being adopted for the elections, they must follow the given course of action,” he said.

Ahmad Shahzad said that he held a separate meeting with the ministry and Secretary IPC. “I have updated them regarding the election process underway to conduct the elections.” Meanwhile, the clubs in different regions have already moved the court to seek reprieve. “We have moved the court to seek justice as we have a genuine right to be part of the electoral system,” an aggrieved stakeholder said.