Underlying causes

Karachi has a long history of crime and violence, which have escalated in recent years. The city has become a hotbed of criminal activity. One of the main reasons for the increase in crime is the lack of effective law-enforcement in the city. The police force is understaffed and under-resourced and is often unable to keep up with the high crime rate. There is also a lack of trust between the police and the community.
The city has a large population of impoverished residents who struggle to make ends meet and live in informal settlements where they lack access to basic services. Meanwhile, there is a small upper class that enjoys all the amenities of modern life. This class divide has created a sense of resentment and frustration among the city’s poor and contributes to social unrest. Hence, solving the crime problem will require a multi-faceted approach that goes beyond more policing.
