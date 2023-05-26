One way out

While Pakistan has been grappling with economic issues for several years, the situation has worsened in recent times, leading to widespread distress among the population. Inflation, mounting external debt and a rising fiscal deficit are the main features of the crisis.

Unfortunately, there are no quick-fixes or stop-gap measures that will help us. Implementing comprehensive reforms that address structural issues and promote economic growth are the only way out.

Malaika Sahab

Lahore