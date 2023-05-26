Hostage to crime

The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in certain areas of the province. The police have utterly failed to keep the people safe and there appears to be an air of impunity around the dacoits and kidnappers given the brazenness with which they operate.

A new operation is required to protect the lives of law-abiding citizens.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad