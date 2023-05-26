Slow-going

I am writing to bring the traffic congestion in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi to the attention of the city authorities. In Karachi, it is common for commuters to be stuck in traffic for many hours during peak hours and the situation is not getting any better, regrettably. This is especially the case in congested and densely populated areas of the city like Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
Road construction and encroachment are highly prevalent in the area, exacerbating the problem. Furthermore, there is no proper parking system. There has been much talk in the media about widening the road and building new bridges, but little actual work has been done.
Mehak Zehra
Karachi
