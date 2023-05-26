Renew or new?

According to reports, K-Electric’s contract is set to expire on July 20 and the company is seeking to renew its contract for another 20 years. If the view is that KE’s contract should not be renewed, will there still be enough time for other companies, local and foreign, to submit and have their bids evaluated and approved, considering that there does not appear to be much time left.

There is also a desire among certain quarters to nationalize KE. One only needs to look at the abysmal history of the nationalization process under Bhutto and the current state of our public institutions to figure out that any such move would be most unfortunate. The relevant authorities have to think carefully about what will be the best option before making any decision.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi