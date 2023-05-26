Cycle of terror

This letter refers to the editorial ‘The terror challenge’ (May 25, 2023). The editorial rightly pointed out that we are entangled in this perpetual time loop vis-a-vis the menace of terrorism. Although we joined the US in its war on terror, the latter appears to be moving on, having left Afghanistan, while we continue to suffer, fighting someone else’s war. We cannot keep handing down this bloody heirloom to future generations and need to move on from the mistakes of the past.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
