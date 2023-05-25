Great nations remember their martyrs, says minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the true heroes of our nation are those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. He expressed these views on the eve of Martyrs Honour Day to be observed with utmost dedication and reverence on Thursday (today).In a statement released on Wednesday, the minister emphasised that great nations always remember and honour their martyrs. In addition to special events, prayers will be offered in remembrance of the martyrs, he addedThe minister further highlighted that the significance of this day lies in commemorating the everlasting sacrifices of our martyrs. He stressed that showing respect towards those who laid down their lives for the nation and their memorials is a matter of pride for every Pakistani. He said the sacrifices made by our martyrs are a precious asset and a source of immense pride.