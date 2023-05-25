Art therapy is a unique and powerful way to promote mental health and well-being. Research has shown that it can help to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, improve self-esteem and confidence and encourage relaxation and stress relief. By engaging in creative expression, individuals can develop new coping skills and gain a deeper understanding of their emotions and experiences. Art therapy provides a safe and supportive space for individuals to explore their feelings and express themselves in a way that may be difficult to do with words alone.

Unfortunately, art therapy is not always accessible or affordable for everyone who could benefit from it. I urge healthcare providers and authorities to prioritize the integration of art therapy into mental health treatment plans and to make it more widely available to those who need it.

Maham Ayesha

Lahore