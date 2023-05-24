Corps commander house attack suspect Khadija arrested, finally

PTI supporter and fashion designer Khadija Shah. — Instagram/@khadijahshah

LAHORE: The Punjab Police said Tuesday law enforcement agencies had taken Khadija Shah, the prime suspect in the attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house, into custody.

Despite being her husband and other family members arrested, the PTI supporter did not surrender herself to the authorities even after claiming that she would present herself before them.

The house was attacked on May 9 when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed and burned it down following party Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. In an over 16-minute-long audio message released recently, Shah admitted that she was a PTI supporter and was part of the protest outside the Lahore corps commander’s house but denied committing any wrongdoing, including inciting people to violence. Khadija is the daughter of Dr Salman Shah, who was a member of former president Pervez Musharraf’s finance team and had also served as an adviser in the Punjab government during the tenure of Usman Buzdar government. She is also the granddaughter of a former army chief.