Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Programme Trials get underway

PESHAWAR: The trials for the Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) got underway here at the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Young cricketers from all over KP turned up in large number wherein Peshawar Zalmi President and cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, Director Domestic Cricket Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal and Muhammad Haris, international cricketer, Muhammad Fayyaz, Aftab Alam were the on the panel for selection of players in the open trials.

Talking to reporters, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, said the best talent has emerged from KP in the last eight to 10 years.Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said young cricketers from all over KP will get an opportunity to show their skills in the open trials.

For the first time, Peshawar Zalmi started the registration process through digital platforms. In light of the special instructions of Peshawar Zalmi chairman, open cricket trials were held in Peshawar in which all players of all age groups participated.

Aspiring cricketers were enthusiastically taking selfies with their idols. Provincial Secretary Sports Mushtaq Ahmed, Additional Secretary Sports Hamidullah Marwat, Director Operations Sports Aziz Ullah Khan were present as well.

Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamamul Haq said there was no dearth of talent in KP. He said there was no age limit or any other condition for selection.

The only criteria for selection were fitness and good performance, he said, adding that youth of Peshawar have a lot of passion.The competition is tough and Peshawar Zalmi is providing the best facilities to the players from its platform, Inzamam Ul Haq said.

He said the selectors would short-list up to 45 players for four teams in the selection process.All the selected players would be trained and coached under qualified coaches in National Cricket Academy Lahore.

He said such opportunities would be given to all youngsters and hoped that Pakistan can have more than three four teams, like other countries of the world.

Inzamam said that former test cricketers Muhammad Yousaf and Saqlain Mushtaq worked hard with the national team and they deserved appreciation, feeling that their hard work was not noticed by the Pakistan Cricket Board management. He put trust in the Pakistan team and hoped that it would yield good results in the forthcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

Inzamam said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are top players and consistent performers.Other young players are also showing good performances, he said.

Iftikhar Ahmed is also in great form and certainly he can give his 100 percent during the national team matches against strong cricketing countries of the world, he added. Inzamam said it was a pleasure to see the cricket stadium in Peshawar like Hayatabad Cricket Stadium and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, which are also home grounds of the Peshawar Zalmi.

He hoped the national team will play well in the Asia cup.Batting is not the only thing to depend on in the Asia Cup, good bowlers can also win tournaments, Inzamam added.