Power outage in Adiala, Chakri areas

Rawalpindi:The residents spent restless day and sleepless night due to long power breakdown in Adiala and Chakri grid stations on Monday night.

The residents of Adiala Road, Tulsa, Bakramandi, New Lalazar, Dhamyal, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Chakri Road, Kalyal, Morgha, Askari 7&14, and several other localities faced prolonged power outage last night from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The power supply was restored after 8 to 9 hours breakdown but with low voltage instead of 220 volts.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) authorities have said the breakdown was due to some fault at Adiala and Chakri grid stations which affected 132 KV supply line. He also said that the fault occurred due to overload on the system. The residents of the area were not only facing such issues thrice a week but also facing ‘forced load shedding’.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Amjad told ‘The News’ that there was a major fault in Adiala and Chakri grid stations therefore locals were facing power breakdowns. There was a disturbance in 132 KV line. The angry residents went to Adiala and Chakri complaint offices and protested against Iesco’s poor performance and demanded higher authorities to take notice.