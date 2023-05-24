UHS approves College of Pharmacy

LAHORE:The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) was held under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Sh Ahmad Farooq Tuesday.
UHS BoG gave nod to the establishment of the UHS College of Pharmacy and the commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy degree programme. The annual fee for a five-year Pharm D degree programme will be Rs3 lakh. The board also approved the recruitment of faculty for the college. The faculty will be recruited on BPS and TTS as per the requirement of the Pharmacy Council
Pakistan (PCP) and HEC respectively.
A motorcyclist was killed by a speeding car in the Kahna area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muaz....
Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested six drug dealers in joint operations. Utilising live...
LAHORE: The accused wanted in 70 cases of robbery was seriously injured by his accomplices in the Millat Park police...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the LDA officers to facilitate businessmen...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore is all set to establish Miyawaki Garden at its main campus. In a social...
LAHORE:The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram on Tuesday said that a pediatric urology ward and...