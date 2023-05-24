UHS approves College of Pharmacy

LAHORE:The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) was held under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Sh Ahmad Farooq Tuesday.

UHS BoG gave nod to the establishment of the UHS College of Pharmacy and the commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy degree programme. The annual fee for a five-year Pharm D degree programme will be Rs3 lakh. The board also approved the recruitment of faculty for the college. The faculty will be recruited on BPS and TTS as per the requirement of the Pharmacy Council

Pakistan (PCP) and HEC respectively.