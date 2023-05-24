Only those involved in May 9 riots arrested: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has denied the opposition’s allegations that Karachi’s newly elected union committee chairmen belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been arbitrarily arrested by the police ahead of the upcoming mayoral election. Talking to the media after inaugurating a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Manghopir on Tuesday, the CM said that only those persons had been arrested in Karachi who had been involved in the acts of terrorism on May 9 in the city.

Answering a question of a media person, he said that the persons involved in the acts of terrorism in the city had been arrested regardless if they were UC chairmen, MNAs, MPAs or office-bearers of any political party. He maintained that no UC chairman in the city in particular had been arrested by his government.